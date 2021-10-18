-
Many citizens are eager to take the coronavirus vaccine, and scammers may be taking advantage.As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up, Beebe…
The New Castle County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a new phone scam targeting seniors. So far, the scammers have nearly…
Delaware’s Justice of the Peace court warns of a phone scam that could con people out of hundreds of dollars.The scam is a pretty simple one, using a…
You should be a little more fearful than usual if you receive a call from the IRS in the coming days.Scammers have successfully swindled thousands of…
Attorney General Matt Denn is warning Delawareans of a new phone scam. The calls are telephone solicitations involving the "Delaware Firefighters…