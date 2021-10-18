-
University of Delaware researchers are studying the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in the Delaware Bay. Mi-Ling Li, an assistant professor of…
New Castle-area residents exposed to a toxic group of chemicals are learning how much remains in their bodies.Residents around the New Castle Air National…
Some members of the General Assembly are urging the state to set an enforceable limit for a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS in public drinking…
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
The state of New Jersey is suing several companies, including two from Delaware, for manufacturing and selling toxic firefighting foam products for…
Contamination by toxic PFAS chemicals in ground water at Dover Air Force Base was dramatically higher than federal health limits recommended this year,…
DuPont and its spinoff, Chemours, will pay $670.7 million to settle the roughly 3,500 lawsuits alleging the dumping of chemicals caused cancer in nearby…
For more than two centuries, the DuPont chemical corporation has been an anchor of Delaware's economy. It's supported tens of thousands of jobs, plus…
A federal judge has set up a battery of class-action trials against DuPont, scheduling 40 a year starting in 2017. It's part of a court fight over a…