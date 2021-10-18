-
Delaware has another instance of PFAS pollution on its hands. The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) signed a…
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
Some Delaware residents will have their blood tested in a new federal study of toxic chemical exposure near military bases around the country. The area…
More tests from the Environmental Protection Agency have revealed contamination in homeowner water supplied by private wells in the Blades areaThe state…
The new carbon filtration system in the Town of Blades has effectively lowered contaminants like perfluorinated compounds in the town’s drinking water,…
State environmental and health officials told Blades-area residents Thursday night they’ve shifted their focus to testing private wells after the town's…
Seaford residents are being told their water is safe.DNREC and Division of Public Health State says no perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) were found in…
The Town of Blades is the third site in Delaware to have high levels of chemical compounds called PFCs since 2014, but the first of these three where…
State officials are working on installing a system to remove harmful compounds from the Town of Blade’s drinking water.Delaware’s Department of Natural…
The Town of Blades, which is home to nearly 1,400 people, has three wells that provide drinking water to residents.But recent state sampling shows all…