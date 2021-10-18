-
A new poll finds many Delaware drivers travel with pets and officials are urging people to secure their furry friends safely.The AAA poll found that 43…
Got a pet emergency? There’s now a transportation service for that in Northern Delaware. K911 is a 24-hour transport service for dogs, cats and other…
Delaware dog owners now have more sites to choose from to license their pets. The Office of Animal Welfare has added three retail locations for dog owners…
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare opened a new adoption center Tuesday in Dover. This new adoption location at the PetSmart in Dover is expected to help…