Pete Schwartzkopf

State House lawmakers are in agreement on almost everything in the newly proposed district maps, but one issue still remains.
State Rep. Gerald Brady says he won’t run for re-election next year, after an email scandal that has constituents up in arms.Last week, an email leaked…
House lawmakers voted to remove the youth and training minimum wage after a heated debate Thursday afternoon. The youth and training wage allows employers…
For some political candidates, the challenge of balancing caring for their children and knocking on doors can be tough. Some state lawmakers are looking…
Delaware’s General Assembly won’t return in person to Dover yet, but lawmakers hope that day comes soon. New cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the First…
Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions on stores and restaurants Thursday in response to rising Coronavirus cases.Many restaurants and small…
The Delaware General Assembly is getting back to work. The House voted 39-2 Tuesday via Zoom to reconvene and continue business virtually for now. House…
The Delaware General Assembly plans to return to work in a few weeks. House Speaker Pete Schwarzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) and State Senate President Pro…
State Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover) plans to amend legislation he sponsored giving revenue from a new lodging tax to a Kent County sports complex.The…
Democrats in the First State hope to attract more Sussex County votes in 2020. Democrats are looking to build on the gains they made in last year’s…