-
The Delaware Department of Correction has a new commissioner.The state Senate confirmed Claire DeMatteis as DOC Commissioner Wednesday. She has been…
-
There will be no more trials connected to the deadly 2017 Vaughn prison uprising. The Delaware Department of Justice is dropping the remaining charges…
-
Members of the Joint Finance Committee are raising the possibility of not extending prison health provider Connections’ contract through 2020.Connections…
-
Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps announced Friday he is retiring, effective July 15th.He served as commissioner for about two and a half…
-
Gov. John Carney is declining to say whether he retains confidence in Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps.His remarks come a day after…
-
The Delaware Department of Correction presented its Fiscal Year 2020 budget request to the Joint Finance Committee Tuesday, seeking over $344 million.DOC…
-
The Delaware Department of Correction confirms that Bureau of Prisons Chief Steven Wesley is leaving the agency.Wesley accepted a position Monday with the…
-
First State probation and parole officers are hopeful they’ll see better pay and benefits in the fiscal year 2020 budget.Todd Mumford, president of the…
-
The verdict in the first trial of inmates allegedly involved in the Vaughn prison riot is in. Only one of the three inmates on trial was found guilty of…
-
Hundreds of Delaware inmates are set to be transferred to prisons in Pennsylvania.The state of Delaware has made a two-year deal with the Pennsylvania…