-
State environmental regulators announced Tuesday that a spring fire at the Delaware City Refinery that injured two people violated the facility’s air…
-
The controversial Delaware Recyclable Products Inc. landfill near New Castle has gotten approval from state environmental regulators to expand vertically.…
-
The Delaware City Refinery has been hit with more permit violations by state environmental officials. Two Notices of Violation sent to the Delaware City…
-
State environmental regulators and the company that runs the Delaware City Refinery have reached a settlement over a series of air quality permit…
-
State environmental regulators have announced that a major employer in Middletown has violated its permits. Clarios, formerly known as Johnson Controls,…