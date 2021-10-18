-
As Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas, Delmarva Power says it’s ready, if necessary, to respond locally to power outages and downed lines.…
-
After two failed attempts, DC regulators on Wednesday approved a $6.8 billion merger between Exelon Corp and Delmarva Power owner Pepco Holdings - the…
-
A $6.8 billion merger between Chicago-based utility giant Exelon and Pepco Holdings could be in jeopardy after a Washington, D.C. regulator voted against…
-
Delmarva Power is one step closer to new ownership. The Delaware Public Service Commission has approved a merger between Exelon and Pepco, which owns…