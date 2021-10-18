-
State Labor Secretary Patrice Gilliam Johnson is resigning to join Delaware State University.She's the school’s new dean of Graduate, Adult and Continuing…
-
Gov. John Carney is trying to address diversity issues in some Delaware executive branch agencies.Carney said he’s been working to create a uniform…
-
Gov. John Carney is promising to reform the state’s prison system. He said inmates in Delaware need educational and vocational opportunities while in…
-
Delawareans used to have to travel to state job centers to use its computers. But, the state is now bringing its employment resources to residents through…
-
The Delaware Senate has confirmed Dr. Patrice Gilliam-Johnson to serve as Secretary of Labor. The educator and veteran public servant fills the vacancy…