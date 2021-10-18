overdose system of care

-
Delaware is working to move forward with its plans to create a statewide system of care for overdose patients amidst the pandemic.Efforts continue in the…
Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health is looking to help upgrade some local, privately owned addiction treatment centers as part of the…
Delaware is introducing a new tool to connect mental health and substance abuse patients with the services they require.The Delaware Treatment and…
Gov. John Carney (D) signed three pieces of legislation Monday meant to mitigate damages caused by the opioid crisis.One of the bills creates a statewide…
Delaware’s Behavioral Health Consortium is starting to map out how to best use state funding allocated to combat the opioid crisis.Earlier this year Gov.…
A bill to create a system of care for drug overdose patients in Delaware is waiting for Gov. Carney’s signature.A system of care is meant to ensure a…