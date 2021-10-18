-
Delaware’s overdose rate rose for the sixth year in a row last year, confirming what health officials suspected.The state’s Division of Forensic Science…
-
More people died in Delaware from suspected drug overdoses last month than any other month on record.39 overdose deaths were counted in the First State…
-
Hospitals in the First State are working together to develop a standard system of care for people who’ve suffered drug overdoses.Delaware hospitals have…
-
New Castle County is getting new funds to boost a program that’s helping address the opioid crisis locally.A nearly $120,000 grant from the University of…
-
New Castle County is making a medication more readily available to first responders to help them combat overdose deaths.The county and Wilmington’s…
-
Six more people died from suspected overdoses in the First State over the past five days, bringing the total to 133 for this year. According to the…
-
Delaware saw a string of six overdose deaths over the past three weeks. Five were in New Castle County and one was in Sussex.Law enforcement found what…
-
Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday that will make it easier to buy the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone at your neighborhood pharmacy. You…
-
A U.S. District court has sentenced three brothers up to nine years in prison for selling enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people. When law enforcement…
-
Delaware saw another spike in opiate overdoses this week. And six people are now dead. Three deaths were reported hours apart on Monday in both Sussex and…