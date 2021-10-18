opioid litigation

-
Delaware is signing on to the multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several distributors over opioid painkillers. This week a group of state…
-
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
-
Delaware’s Department of Justice is suing members of the Sackler family, the founders and owners of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, for their…
-
New Castle County hopes to be included in a possible nationwide settlement of lawsuits connected to the opioid crisis.Attorneys involved in multi-district…