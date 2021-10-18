-
The new opioid impact fee created by the Delaware lawmakers last year is paying dividend collects.The fee has brought almost $500,000 for addiction…
Delaware is the first state in the U.S. to levy a fee on drug manufacturers for the opioids dispensed in the state.Gov. John Carney (D) signed a bill…
A bill creating an opioid impact fee on drug manufacturers cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday.House lawmakers passed State Sen. Stephanie…
Legislation creating an opioid impact fee found bipartisan support in the state Senate Tuesday - passing by a 17-4 margin.Under the bill, the state would…
Drug manufacturers may have to start paying a fee for opioids dispensed in Delaware.Delaware could become the first state in the U.S. to levy an impact…