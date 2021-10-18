-
A tumultuous year for Odyssey Charter School has ended on a high note, with the removal of an 11-month probation imposed by the state Secretary of…
-
There’s a sense of déjà vu surrounding Odyssey Charter School.Last spring, the Greek-themed charter was placed under formal review that ultimately led to…
-
Odyssey Charter School was back before the state’s Charter School Accountability Committee (CSAC) Monday. The 45 minute meeting in Dover was the first…
-
Another board member resigned from a troubled charter school just outside of Wilmington late last week. Michael Kirifides announced his resignation from…
-
The Odyssey Charter School board saw a major transformation during its meeting Wednesday. The shake-up comes as the board tries to move on from a racially…
-
Board members at Academia Antonia Alonso charter school near Wilmington say the school may search for a new home, after being the target of jokes made by…
-
The state Department of Education is clarifying its reasons for putting Odyssey Charter School on Formal Review.Education Secretary Susan Bunting…
-
An Odyssey Charter School Board member resigned over controversial remarks at a recent board meeting.But Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School board…
-
A week after thinking it might have resolved the major remaining issue of its probation, Odyssey Charter School is once again in hot water with the state…
-
Odyssey Charter School has sent the state Department of Education and auditors paperwork describing more than $250,000 in expenses that could not be…