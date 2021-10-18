Obamacare repeal

-
A clearly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will likely hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act next month. Senators Tom Carper (D-Delaware)…
President Donald Trump’s administration is signaling it intends to try to replace the Affordable Care Act in the lead up to the 2020 election.The Trump…
State officials warn the proposed cuts to federal health care spending in GOP's current Affordable Care Act repeal bill will make insurance harder and…
Delaware’s top health official says Congress should stabilize Affordable Care Act marketplaces, now that repeal efforts seem doomed. Given the unlikely…
Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons are continuing their efforts to stop a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Over the weekend, Carper spoke to more than…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) says he doesn’t know exactly how to react to the health care bill Senate Republicans released Thursday since it’s only a…
Health officials in Delaware say the Republican plan to repeal Affordable Care Act would strip coverage and increase the number of uninsured in the state.…