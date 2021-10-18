New Castle Co. Police

-
The holidays are here and so are package pirates.Package thieves make moves year round, but Master Corporal Michel Eckerd with New Castle County Police…
Criminal justice and law enforcement officials announced a new survey designed to capture implicit racial biases perceived by both residents and law…
Delaware law enforcement agencies could get federal grant funding again this year to buy bulletproof vests. It’s part of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership…
New Castle County Police are investigating what appears to be four heroin-related overdose deaths in a span of five hours. The deaths occurred Sunday…
Lieutenant Colonel Vaughn Bond is New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s pick to lead County Police.If confirmed by County Council, Bond would become…
New Castle County Executive-elect Matt Meyer will start his administration with an interim county police chief.Lieutenant Colonel Vaughn Bond, Jr. to step…
Some New Castle County Police officers spent part of their day doing a different kind of duty - serving water ice at a Rita’s in New Castle.The community…
New Castle County Police are touting the effectiveness of predictive community policing in decreasing crime.The county moved to the Targeted Analytical…
In the coming months, Delaware aims to finalize a statewide policy for the use of police body cameras across all levels of law enforcement. It's part of…
Ten police officers in New Castle County will be outfitted with body cameras, the department announced Thursday. At a press conference, the department…