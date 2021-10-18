-
Some communities in New Castle County are getting new surveillance cameras. A total of 18 high-definition cameras will be deployed by the New Castle…
-
New Castle County released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting earlier this year. The footage appears to contradict an earlier…
-
New Castle County Council approved expanding the county police force from 400 to 415 officers Tuesday—a move the County Executive supports. The 15…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
Six current and former New Castle County employees have filed a federal lawsuit alleging serial sexual harassment and assault by a high-ranking county…