-
For a second straight season, Wesley College’s football season ends in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.The Wolverines, ranked 13th in…
-
Wesley College’s football team tries to take another step in NCAA tournament this weekend.The Wolverines are on the road for the second round of Division…
-
Wesley College’s football team is headed NCAA Division III playoffs for a 13th straight year.The 9-1 Wolverines will entertain Rensselaer Polytechnic…
-
The University of Delaware field hockey team begins defense of its NCAA national championship later this week.The Blue Hens are back in the NCAA Division…
-
The University of Delaware’s first trip to NCAA Division I baseball tournament since 2001 is over, and it ended in heart-breaking fashion.The Blue Hens…
-
The University of Delaware baseball team came up short in its first NCAA tournament appearance in 16 years. The Blue Hens fell to Texas Tech 5-2 in its…
-
The University of Delaware baseball team is in Lubbock, Texas, ready for its first NCAA Division I tournament appearance in 16 years.The Blue Hens face…
-
The University of Delaware baseball team is heading to the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time in 16 years.The Blue Hens head to the NCAA…
-
Wesley College's football season ended Saturday in a heartbreaking fashion.The Wolverines fell in round two of the NCAA Division III tournament, losing to…
-
The University of Delaware field hockey team is bringing a national title back to Newark.The 8th ranked Blue Hens are NCAA Division I field hockey champs…