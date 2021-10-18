-
Delaware State University is now part of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Innovation Corps. DSU joins the I-Corps’ new northeast hub - led by…
Delaware State University has been awarded a large research grant from the National Science Foundation. The three-year nearly 500,000 grant will fund a…
Delaware researchers are getting more federal funding to develop recommendations to address the state’s climate challenges.The National Science Foundation…
University of Delaware researchers will use a $6 million grant to study how viruses affect microorganisms that help grow our food or help us breathe.…