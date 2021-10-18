-
The University of Delaware’s acting president will leave the school shortly after new president Dennis Assanis takes over this summer.UD announced Tuesday…
-
University of Delaware acting president Nancy Targett calls increasing and supporting student diversity the “top priority” during her tenure. Targett made…
-
More than a thousand students, faculty and staff gathered in front of Memorial Hall at the University of Delaware Wednesday to assure minority members of…
-
University of Delaware officials say they don't believe items found hanging from a tree on campus are part of a possible hate crime.A student found what…
-
University of Delaware officials have picked Nancy Targett to serve as interim president during a nationwide search for the school’s next top…