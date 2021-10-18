-
Delaware health officials say they expect another record year of overdose deaths in the state for 2020.The state’s overdose death rate has accelerated for…
Some residents of northeast Wilmington received kits with the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone Tuesday.Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, St. Francis…
As Delaware’s overdose rate continues to rise, the state continues its effort to hand out free Naloxone. Delaware is on pace to have another record year…
Sen. Tom Carper and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman released findings from a probe into a drug company they say exploited the opioid crisis.Carper said…
Advocates at the state and local level are working to get the lifesaving drug naloxone to first responders and citizens in Wilmington. But the Wilmington…
Members of the state’s Behavioral Health Consortium handed out free Narcan Wednesday in Wilmington’s West Center City neighborhood.This marks the third…
Wilmington firefighters are now carrying the overdose antidote Naloxone in all staff vehicles.Gov. Carney signed a bill last month allowing firefighters…
Opioid prescriptions in Delaware are down in the months following implementation of new state regulations trying to address the opioid epidemic.The state…
Delaware saw a string of six overdose deaths over the past three weeks. Five were in New Castle County and one was in Sussex.Law enforcement found what…
Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday that will make it easier to buy the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone at your neighborhood pharmacy. You…