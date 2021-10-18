-
Lottery players can take their shot at winning over half a billion dollars in Friday’s MegaMillions drawing.MegaMillions has not had a jackpot winner…
-
There’s bad news and good news from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. No one hit the almost half-a-billion-dollar jackpot, but that means an…
-
Nearly half a billion dollars is at stake in Tuesday’s MegaMillions lottery drawing.The jackpot sits at $475 million after no one matched all of the…
-
There’s is a winner in last night’s drawing for the huge $425 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot.The bad news for Delawareans is - it was NOT in the…
-
MegaMillions is holding a New Year’s Day drawing for only the fifth time ever.Nobody hit the winning numbers in last Friday night’s drawing, so the top…
-
Tuesday night’s huge Mega Millions jackpot has produced a winner - sadly the ticket was not sold in Delaware. A Mega Millions ticket sold in South…
-
The MegaMillions jackpot is reaching heights rarely seen.No one had the winning numbers in last night’s drawing, pushing the top prize for the next…
-
Lottery players in Delaware and across the country can play for nearly $1 billion in jackpots this weekNo one claimed the top prizes in MegaMillions or…
-
Two huge jackpots are up for grabs this weekend for lottery players in Delaware and across the country.No one claimed the top prizes in MegaMillions or…
-
Lottery players in the First State and around the nation have a pair of major jackpots to play for this week.No one claimed the top prizes in MegaMillions…