Rising COVID-19 case numbers in the First State prompted CHEER Delaware to suspend some activities in Sussex County.CHEER Delaware has restructured most…
Agencies across Delaware are working hard to get food and services to seniors in need during the continuing Coronavirus pandemic. Meals on Wheels Delaware…
Home-bound seniors in Sussex County will get more support services thanks to a federal grant.Health and Human Services gave CHEER Senior Services, La Red…
Delaware’s Meals on Wheels may not get the state support it says the program needs next year.Nutrition providers were expecting about $840 thousand more…