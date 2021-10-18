-
A slew of Gov. Jack Markell's nominees for cabinet and judicial posts were confirmed Wednesday, but two Republican state senators cast rare ‘no’ votes…
-
Further analysis of Delaware’s first year Smarter Balanced Assessment scores released earlier this month shows wide racial disparities in English and Math…
-
The results of the state’s first year using the Smarter Balanced student assessment are in, but assessing how Delaware students fared and what they mean…
-
State Education Secretary Mark Murphy will soon resign his post according to state officials.Gov. Jack Markell (D) will nominate Steven Godowsky, former…
-
A US District Court judge has thrown out a gender discrimination suit against the state filed by the soon to be shuttered Reach Academy for Girls.In an…