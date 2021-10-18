-
Legislation that recently passed the Delaware Senate aims to reduce out-of-school suspensions by encouraging non-punitive disciplinary measures.The bill…
Women in Delaware prisons who lack fresh feminine hygiene products are at greater risk for health problems.Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader…
Guidebook author and travel TV host Rick Steves stopped in Delaware Wednesday to advocate for efforts legalizing cannabis.His visit came as the Adult Use…
Marijuana legalization advocates and opponents debated Wednesday whether allowing adult recreational use will jeopardize public safety.Motor safety…
The state’s cannabis task force Wednesday heard presentations on how Delaware could tax the sale of recreational pot.States that have already legalized…
Another Democratic State Senator is walking away from political life.Margaret Rose Henry announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2018.The…
After a failed attempt on Tuesday, state senators revived a bill expanding access to Delaware’s medical marijuana program for those with PTSD.Despite…
Concerns from a special interest group and a state agency torpedoed a bill that would expand access to Delaware’s medical marijuana program.The measure…
Advocates of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana say they feel they’ve gained traction after a town hall hosted by Gov. John Carney (D).About 100…
Some Senate Republicans put up a brief fight against a bill Tuesday allowing ex-felons to vote while they’re still paying off court fines before many…