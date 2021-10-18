longterm care facilities

-
The deadline for long-term care facilities to start weekly testing of staff for the coronavirus has been extended. Facilities seem to be on track to meet…
-
The plan to test every resident and staff member of long-term care facilities in Delaware for COVID-19 took longer to get going than expected. State…
-
Delaware’s latest COVID-19 numbers include 11 new virus-related deaths and 150 new cases.The state’s death toll is now 271, with 46 in the past four days.…
-
State public health officials in Delaware are calling on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to ban visitors in an attempt to curb the…