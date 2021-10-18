local businesses

-
The Rehoboth Beach Board of commissioners continues pursuing ways to boost local business amid a global pandemic. The board voted unanimously to extend…
-
Bike stores in Delaware have seen a massive surge in business during the pandemic. But the new normal is not all good for these local shops. Jan Bohan was…
-
The majority of the barricades used to create more space along Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach disappear Wednesday.The Rehoboth Beach commissioners…
-
As the state struggles to reach its goal of 80,000 COVID-19 tests per month, it is encouraging some businesses to get employees tested regularly. It is…
-
Gov. John Carney’s decision to reopen part of the state’s economy is good news for many businesses. Department, clothing, and sporting goods stores as…
-
Melanin on Market – a celebration of African American business and culture on the 200 and 300 blocks of Market street – kicked off Thursday, and runs…
-
The Delaware Economic Development Office is starting a new program to help boost developing businesses in the state. DEDO has partnered up with 1M/1M, a…