The Indian River and five other coastal waterways in Sussex County are scheduled for dredging between 2022 and 2024.But one high-priority waterway did not…
Lewes City Council discussed legal issues surrounding the moving of an old railroad bridge to a new display Monday night. The Lewes Junction Railroad &…
Additional “No Wake” signs have been installed in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal southward to Rehoboth Bay.DNREC’s Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police…
The City of Rehoboth Beach met a state and federally mandated June 1 deadline on Friday to pull its wastewater discharge from the Lewes-Rehoboth…