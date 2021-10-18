-
People are citing video of a recent arrest in Wilmington as a reason for the state legislature to pass a bill that would allow public access of police…
-
Proposed changes to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights finally got a committee hearing Wednesday. Opening up police misconduct records to the…
-
Wilmington City Council has thrown its support behind proposed changes to a law that keeps internal investigations into police misconduct secret from the…
-
A group of advocates on subcommittees of the state’s law enforcement reform taskforce is not happy with the progress it is making. Several members of Law…