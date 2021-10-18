League of Women Voters

-
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
‘Your vote counts’ was the message leaders of several local nonprofit and civic organizations conveyed on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. The…
Ongoing concerns about Sussex County water contamination have environmentalists stressing the importance of Southern Delaware homeowners getting their…
Two groups are appealing a decision by Delaware environmental officials to allow a refinery to ship 10,000 of gallons of ethanol a day through the state.…