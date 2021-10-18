law enforcement accountability taskforce

-
House lawmakers passed two criminal justice reform bills last week. State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha’s (D-Wilmington) bill prevents children under 12 from…
Proposed changes to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights finally got a committee hearing Wednesday. Opening up police misconduct records to the…
Free speech concerns came up during a House Judiciary committee hearing Wednesday. Judges often deal with sensitive matters and high emotions. That puts…
Following the release of three other criminal justice reform bills, one state lawmaker seeks to require more recording of interrogations. Interrogations…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force approves another four recommendations for lawmakers to consider. The Transparency & Accountability…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…
The leader of a police reform task force is responding to public criticism from some of the group’s members. Concerns that it would be too slow-moving…
A group of advocates on subcommittees of the state’s law enforcement reform taskforce is not happy with the progress it is making. Several members of Law…
A law enforcement reform subcommittee approved its first round of recommendations to increase police accountability. The Law Enforcement Accountability…