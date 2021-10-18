-
An internal probe is underway into why some DNA samples at the state forensic lab were not uploaded into a federal database and why that revelation wasn't…
Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Larry Mitchell (D-Elsmere) to ban large capacity gun magazines advanced out of a House committee today Wednesday.The…
State Rep. Larry Mitchell is introducing legislation to ban high capacity magazines.It’s one of several gun control measures lawmakers are considering…
A bill claiming to bring public disclosure to Delaware’s civil asset forfeiture fund sailed through the state House Tuesday.While subjecting the Special…
A bill to revive Delaware's death penalty will return this week backed by a bipartisan group of legislators with ties to law enforcement.Under the…