A study of children’s wellbeing shows Delaware improving in some areas, but getting worse in several others.Delaware’s ranking in the Annie E. Casey…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 30th annual Kids Count data book shows the overall well-being of children in Delaware has remained consistent as the…
A recent study shows the rate of young people having kids in Delaware is only slightly below the national average.The data comes from the Annie E. Casey…
Delaware has one of the nation’s lowest rates of children without health insurance, according to the latest findings in the 2017 KIDS COUNT Data Book from…
Children in Delaware are getting healthier, but they’re falling behind in education. Those are the key findings in this year’s Kids Count Report.The…
The 2015 version of the Kids Count in Delaware Fact Book is out - offering the latest snapshot of information on the well-being of children in the First…