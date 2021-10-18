judicial system

-
A federal appeals court reinforced its ruling striking down a requirement for political balance among judges on some First State courts. In Delaware,…
-
A federal appeals court has ruled against a Delaware law requiring political balance among judges on First State courts.The Delaware constitution requires…
-
A federal judge has invalidated Delaware’s political party requirements for state judges. The decision impacts a part of the state’s Constitution that’s…
-
A New Castle grand jury has indicted 37 year old Radee Prince, the man who police say shot 5 people--killing three--at an Edgewood, Maryland office park,…