As COVID numbers are on the uptick again in Delaware, there is no immediate call from state officials to add more restrictions."We're hopeful that this is…
State officials say the federal pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine use will have only a marginal effect on vaccine distribution locally—if it is not an…
Johnson & Johnson’s recently approved vaccine is a one-dose regimen, and can be stored in a normal refrigerator for months.Delaware received an initial…
Delaware expects to receive 8,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as the end of this week. Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus…