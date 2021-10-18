-
Bolstered by an upset of one of Delaware’s most senior and high-powered lawmakers, Republicans have now set their sights on ushering in a new generation…
When Republicans at their national convention laid out their vision for the party excluding same-sex marriage, a former top Delaware party official told…
Presidential primary day in Delaware is just over a week away and with the Republican and Democratic races still very much competitive, voters here could…
After more than three years, the executive director of the Delaware GOP is stepping down. John Fluharty announced Tuesday that he plans to leave that post…
Democratic Party insider David Bentz is his party’s choice to run in a special election to fill the seat vacated by his boss, Rep. Mike Barbieri…