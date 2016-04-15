Delaware to play its part in GOP presidential primary drama

Presidential primary day in Delaware is just over a week away and with the Republican and Democratic races still very much competitive, voters here could have a say in who is ultimately each party's nominee.

That’s especially true on the GOP side where Donald Trump has the delegate lead, but may not have the number needed to secure the nomination on the first ballot at this summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Ted Cruz and John Kaisch are still campaigning to block Trump’s path and force a contested convention. After next week’s New York primary, Delaware joins Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Rhode Island in voting on April 26th, making it a key day on the primary calendar.

For more insight into where things stand in the GOP race and how things may play out here in the First State, The Green turned to with former Delaware Republican Party Executive Director John Fluharty,who previously worked on the presidential campaigns of Newt Gingrich in 2012 and Bob Dole in 1996.