-
With Republican State Rep. Joe Miro retiring after twenty yearsin the state House, the 22nd Representative District is up for grabs. And the vacancy has…
-
House lawmakers signed off on a bill rewriting Delaware’s abortion law that technically left the practice illegal – even after the landmark Roe v. Wade…
-
As a protest against the General Assembly’s failure to pass meaningful reforms for Wilmington school children, some House backers of a city schools…
-
State budget lawmakers punted on divvying up the $28.3 million left over from legal settlements surrounding the 2008 mortgage crisis Tuesday after finding…
-
House lawmakers tabled a bill in committee Wednesday that would’ve legalized physician-assisted suicide in Delaware.It seems to be the furthest the…
-
A bill that would include electronic cigarettes or e-cigs in Delaware’s Clean Indoor Air Act is inching closer towards becoming law.House lawmakers…