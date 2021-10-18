-
Jimmie Johnson dominance at Dover International Speedway continued Sunday as he notched another NASCAR Cup series win in the First State.But Johnson’s…
-
The first NASCAR weekend of the year in Dover concludes Sunday with the marquee event.The Sprint Cup “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” is on tap Sunday afternoon…
-
Drivers that had to deliver in Dover did in the first knockout race in this year’s Chase for the Sprint Cup Championship.Kevin Harvick had to win Sunday’s…
-
Mother Nature finally cooperated enough for NASCAR to get its fall race weekend in the First State underway Saturday.Rain washed out all track activity…
-
The first day of NASCAR’s fall race weekend in the First State is a wash out. Officials with NASCAR and Dover International Speedway say all track…
-
Jimmie Johnson walked away a winner again on the Monster Mile, capturing Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup “FedEx 400 benefiting Autism Speaks” at Dover…
-
NASCAR’s top drivers take to the Monster Mile Sunday for the Sprint Cup “FedEx 400 benefiting Autism Speaks” – but one likely brings more confidence than…