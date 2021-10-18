-
Delaware’s transportation secretary is departing.Gov. John Carney’s office announced Friday that DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan is leaving his cabinet in…
-
The Delaware Dept. of Transportation heard from members of the public during a budget hearing for fiscal year 2020.DelDOT Sec. Jennifer Cohan is asking…
-
The Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square is asking the U.S. Attorney for Delaware to investigate last year’s dismantling of the downtown…
-
State transportation officials are pitching a big capital improvement plan for roads over the next five years.The Delaware Department of Transportation is…
-
Wilmington is not the only place in Delaware where advocacy groups are calling for more bus service. The League of Women Voters of Sussex County wrote a…
-
Gov. John Carney is trying to address diversity issues in some Delaware executive branch agencies.Carney said he’s been working to create a uniform…
-
State and City of Wilmington officials are touting transportation infrastructure investments being made throughout the First State’s largest city.Over…
-
Governor-elect John Carney (D-Delaware) will bridge the gap between administrations by holding over at least two key cabinet secretaries from his one-time…
-
DelDOT is hoping to spend more than 40 percent of its capital budget on patching holes, repaving streets and shoring up bridges in fiscal year 2018.If…
-
Fallen and missing military members will be remembered when Dover’s newest road opens next year.The long anticipated West Dover Connector will be named…