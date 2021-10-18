jea street sr

-
Civil rights advocates want changes to state laws governing when police are justified in using force against civilians and how they’re investigated…
-
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
New Castle County council voted this week to distribute more than $6 million to municipalities and fire companies to fight the coronavirus. It also…
-
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…
-
The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout…
-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s plan to use federal COVID-19 relief funds for so-called “hero’s pay” for some first responders is meeting…
-
A New Castle-area landfill says it will soon fill up if it cannot expand. But that plan faces opposition from advocates and elected officials. Waste…