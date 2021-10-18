James Adams

-
The U.S. Supreme Court says Delaware’s judicial balance rule can stand. But the plaintiff is not giving up.The Justices ruled unanimously to uphold…
A federal appeals court reinforced its ruling striking down a requirement for political balance among judges on some First State courts. In Delaware,…
A federal appeals court has ruled against a Delaware law requiring political balance among judges on First State courts.The Delaware constitution requires…
Delaware’s top judges aren’t weighing in on the constitutionality of appointing people to the bench based on their political party affiliation. Gov. John…
A new federal lawsuit is challenging a Delaware law requiring equal political representation among the state’s judiciary. It claims that law leaves out…