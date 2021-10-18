-
Delawareans likely remember how harsh last winter was and having to deal with many weeks of cold temperatures. Among those most concerned about very cold…
A growing number of reports show that cases of tick-borne diseases are rising and spreading to new areas of the country. This is true not only for lyme…
Every now and then you hear about a shark sighting -- like the hammerhead that washed up on the shores of Fenwick Island earlier this summer. Or Mary Lee,…
Thunderstorms are a hallmark of summer in the mid-Atlantic. Warm, wet air makes the atmosphere unstable, bringing thunder, lightning, high winds and heavy…
This past April, Delaware Public Media joined a new reporting initiative called iSeeChange where we’re asking you to tell us what changes you see in your…
Over the last fifty years, there’s been reported declines of moths all over North America. And there’s no simple answer for what’s driving down their…
In 1986, the piping plover, a shorebird seen mostly along the Atlantic Coast and the Great Plains, was listed as threatened by the U.S. Endangered Species…
Every now and then, you might hear of an unusual bird sighting. One example folks in Delmarva might be familiar with are the snowy owl sightings at the…