iSeeChange: Project founder Julia Kumari Drapkin explains the purpose and process

This past April, Delaware Public Media joined a new reporting initiative called iSeeChange where we’re asking you to tell us what changes you see in your local environment -- whether that’s the garden in your backyard, the waters that you fish or surf in, or hiking trails where you go birdwatching. We take your questions on what you’re seeing and we pose them to scientists to explain what might be behind what you’re seeing.

And some of you listening in may be wondering -- what’s the point? Why should I participate? This week on The Green Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen talked to the reporter who started the iSeeChange, Julia Kumari Drapkin from her home in New Orleans about why she started the project.