internet voting

-
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
-
Vote by mail coming for fall elections; advocate reports confusion over presidential primary optionsAll registered voters will have the option of voting by mail this fall — without specifying why.Gov. John Carney signed the vote by mail legislation…
-
The First State started piloting a new internet-based voting system this presidential primary. Elections officials quietly dropped the system last week in…
-
Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary…