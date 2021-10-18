-
The Indian River and five other coastal waterways in Sussex County are scheduled for dredging between 2022 and 2024.But one high-priority waterway did not…
-
Delaware environmentalists report finding an increased number of dead fish and blue crabs in the upper Indian River this year.The shallow canals and…
-
One month after releasing a report on how contamination from Mountaire Farms will degrade the quality of the Indian River over time, environmentalists at…
-
A report released Monday by Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays finds past violations at Mountaire Farms’ Millsboro facility affect the Indian River…