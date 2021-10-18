-
The state Department of Justice asked lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee to help expand the scope of its operations last week.Attorney General Kathy…
-
Delaware hospitals are working with domestic violence experts to train hospital staff on how to identify and combat human trafficking.The Delaware…
-
Delaware’s medical community is organizing a statewide effort to combat human trafficking.The Delaware Healthcare Association’s Human Trafficking Medical…
-
Legislation banning child marriages was released from a Delaware House committee Wednesday.The bill sponsored by State Rep Kim Williams (D-Newport)…
-
Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Kim Williams (D- Newport) would ban child marriages in the First State. It would make Delaware the only state to…
-
Human Trafficking is a crime that often goes unreported. It can be difficult for law enforcement to make a case and often times other charges more likely…
-
The Medical Society of Delaware held its 228th annual meeting this weekend, to educate its physicians, elect its new slate of officers and discuss new…
-
Delaware’s first conference on human trafficking was held in Dover last week.Zoe Ministries Executive Director Yolanda Schlabach applauded the recent…