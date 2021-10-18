-
Occasionally in life, you don’t find your mission – your mission finds you.That’s certainly the case with DuPont retirees Bob and Anne Daly, whose move to…
-
Historic preservation advocates won a small victory in New Castle County this week. Council passed a measure Tuesday that requires the County go about…
-
The fate of another historic property is up in the air – this time in Wilmington’s Browntown neighborhood.Residents and preservation advocates are…
-
There’s a lot that’s known about the Dr. John A. Brown House and its owners, and there may be pieces of history about the house and its surroundings yet…
-
Stories on historic preservation in recent years usually focus on the failure to protect buildings of significance from demise.But this week contributor…
-
The New Castle County program created to give new life to historic structures has had only one success, but it wasn’t the Jester Farmhouse.That’s partly…
-
In recent years, New Castle County has seen a number of historic properties deteriorate beyond repair.But New Castle County Council this week took some…
-
Sea levels are rising in the Delaware Bay faster than in other places. Experts are sounding the alarm about the threat to historic resources. Coastal…
-
A 140-year-old piece of lower New Castle County’s history will soon disappear and, according to the county’s Historic Review Board, the land on which the…
-
Preservation advocates directed sharp words at a real estate developer’s attorney last week as they debated the fate of a 140-year-old farmhouse before…