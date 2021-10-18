higher education

-
A bill providing Delawareans with new pathways to a career was signed by the Gov. Carney Thursday. A program that’s been a few years in the making finally…
Blue Hens are flocking to winter session at the University of Delaware.Winter session is typically smaller than fall or spring, but this year it's seeing…
Delaware State University considers its fall semester amid the pandemic a success.College enrollment was down this fall across the country. But enrollment…
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Department of Education must implement the Obama-era “borrower defense” rule it postponed last June. Delaware Attorney…
Delaware Tech plans to use a federal grant to help fill a shortage of automotive technicians in the Delmarva region. Del Tech got $1.97 million to build a…
A new report reveals the president of Wilmington University earns more than any other private school director in the country. The Chronicle of Higher…
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is seeing a sharp increase in cases it handles regarding how colleges respond to sexual assault…
Delaware State University is celebrating another year of Inspire scholars with its annual Inspired Day of Service Saturday. Victor Santos, Director of…
Delaware State University is shutting down 23 degree programs, representing a quarter of its academic programs, based on low enrollment numbers and…
About one in nine Delawareans carry some form of student debt, according to a report from the White House last year. Sen. Tom Carper met with officials…