-
The state recently released the first data related to its Healthcare Spending Benchmark and it shows the cost of care continues to escalate in the First…
-
Gov. John Carney issued an executive order Tuesday to put into place a health care spending benchmark for the First State.The order is based on…
-
Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker has sent recommendations to Gov. John Carney laying out a plan for the state to implement a…
-
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is taking another step to move health care in the state away from the fee-for-service payment model…
-
Delaware is now part of an initiative to share best practices for collecting and using health care data.The National Governors Association created the…